Constables: 4 men armed with guns, sledge hammer attempt to rob Spring home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four men accused of committing aggravated robbery at a residence in the Spring area Tuesday, authorities said.

Jose Alberto-Gonzalez, 27, Cristobal Revas Peralta, 26, Samuel Correas, 29, and Jorge Mateo Romero, 35, were all taken into custody following a disturbance call at a home in the 4700 block of Hickorygate Drive. The suspects are currently in custody at the Harris County Jail, and each person has a bond set at $50,000.

Investigators said a woman called 911 and was yelling at one of the suspects to leave the house shortly before the call was disconnected. When officers arrived, they found the house’s back sliding glass door had been shattered.

Constable deputies entered the house and apprehended the men, who were armed reportedly armed with handguns and a sledge hammer. The officers found two victims, who the suspects allegedly tied together and forced into the bathroom.

The suspects demanded money from the victims and began searching the house, deputies said.