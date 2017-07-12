× Convicted sex offender on the loose in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON– The search is on for a convicted sex offender in southwest Houston.

Carlos Lopez, 21, is a wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and violating his probation for the sexual assault of a child.

Lopez is believed to still be in southwest Houston, traveling in a black or dark colored SUV.

Lopez is describes as being 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 135lbs. Lopez has brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.