Convicted sex offender on the loose in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON– The search is on for a convicted sex offender in southwest Houston.
Carlos Lopez, 21, is a wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and violating his probation for the sexual assault of a child.
Lopez is believed to still be in southwest Houston, traveling in a black or dark colored SUV.
Lopez is describes as being 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 135lbs. Lopez has brown eyes and brown hair.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.