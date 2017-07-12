× Deputies: Man killed; young girl, woman injured in Lake Conroe boat crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a boat crash that left a 39-year-old man dead and two others injured Tuesday night on Lake Conroe.

Investigators said a 12-year-old girl, who was on the boat with the deceased victim, called authorities around 9:30 p.m.

When rescue crews arrived at the crash that was near North Diamond Head, they found one damaged bass boat, a second boat capsized and multiple people in the water, including two additional men and a woman. Officers said the victim was in traumatic arrest and paramedics were unable to save him.

The deceased, the girl and the woman are reportedly family members.

Deputies said the family’s boat was parked in the water, possibly for fishing, when a second bass fishing boat crashed into them. Investigators said the second boat was headed back to shore for a weigh-in deadline and did not see the victim’s boat. Both boats were illuminated by markers, officers said.

Investigators said the men continued forward and crashed into the family’s boat, rolling over and ejecting the fishermen into the water.

The girl received minor injuries along with the woman, who has been identified as the child’s mother. They were taken to Conroe Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

The fishermen were not injured.

The Montgomery County Game Warden performed a sobriety test on the fishermen and both men passed.

Several units responded to the incident including the North Montgomery County Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, Conroe Fire Department, Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, Texas Parks and Wildlife and MCSO.

Tow trucks worked throughout the night, cleaning up the wreckage.