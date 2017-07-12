× Maggie’s Must-Haves: Summer style staples

HOUSTON — As you plan your trips and pack your suitcases for warm weather getaways, here are some Maggie’s Must-Have summer style staples.

Whether you’re jet-setting to the mountains, the beach or the desert , Ann Taylor has the looks to make this your best dressed summer yet.

Some of summer’s hottest trends are bold botanicals, bright hues and resort-ready accessories.

For instance, the Bermuda Collection. We love it! Not just for the island but any summer destination, heck even a staycation.

Striped Poplin Flare Dress

It is a wrap-style silhouette, is lined, and a great length. Can get it for $139.

Then we love mixing patterns, and the Ivette Leopard Print Haircalf Strappy Sandals are perfect.

They’re just a timeless classic. Not to mention comfy for walking. They can be yours for $148.

The final touch is a Summer Straw Hat. Perfect for having fun in the sun. And only $49.50

And every woman needs a go-to bag. Vessel bags are perfect for traveling and a great carry on.

These everyday totes are perfect for any occasion.

Dual handles

Microfiber lined front exterior zip pocket

Interior lining with zip pocket and keychain

Interior organizational slip pockets

Padded laptop sleeve

22 different colors with 5 material choices in 5 different styles

Secure magnetic clasp

Structured silhouette for work and play

They range from $125-175

The cool thing is you’re shopping for a good cause with their “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” program. With each bag purchased, Vessel gives a school backpack to a child in need, helping them get the education they deserve. Since this innovative program began, Vessel customers have helped provide over 13,000 backpacks for children in need!