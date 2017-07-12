Maggie’s Must-Haves: Summer style staples
HOUSTON — As you plan your trips and pack your suitcases for warm weather getaways, here are some Maggie’s Must-Have summer style staples.
Whether you’re jet-setting to the mountains, the beach or the desert , Ann Taylor has the looks to make this your best dressed summer yet.
Some of summer’s hottest trends are bold botanicals, bright hues and resort-ready accessories.
For instance, the Bermuda Collection. We love it! Not just for the island but any summer destination, heck even a staycation.
It is a wrap-style silhouette, is lined, and a great length. Can get it for $139.
Then we love mixing patterns, and the Ivette Leopard Print Haircalf Strappy Sandals are perfect.
They’re just a timeless classic. Not to mention comfy for walking. They can be yours for $148.
The final touch is a Summer Straw Hat. Perfect for having fun in the sun. And only $49.50
And every woman needs a go-to bag. Vessel bags are perfect for traveling and a great carry on.
These everyday totes are perfect for any occasion.
- Dual handles
- Microfiber lined front exterior zip pocket
- Interior lining with zip pocket and keychain
- Interior organizational slip pockets
- Padded laptop sleeve
- 22 different colors with 5 material choices in 5 different styles
- Secure magnetic clasp
- Structured silhouette for work and play
They range from $125-175
The cool thing is you’re shopping for a good cause with their “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” program. With each bag purchased, Vessel gives a school backpack to a child in need, helping them get the education they deserve. Since this innovative program began, Vessel customers have helped provide over 13,000 backpacks for children in need!
