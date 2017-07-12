Maggie’s Must-Haves: Summer style staples

Posted 6:33 AM, July 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:21AM, July 12, 2017

HOUSTON — As you plan your trips and pack your suitcases for warm weather getaways, here are some Maggie’s Must-Have summer style staples.

Whether you’re jet-setting to the mountains, the beach or the desert , Ann Taylor has the looks to make this your best dressed summer yet.

Some of summer’s hottest trends are bold botanicals, bright hues and resort-ready accessories.

For instance, the Bermuda Collection. We love it! Not just for the island but any summer destination, heck even a staycation.

Striped Poplin Flare Dress

It is a wrap-style silhouette, is lined, and a great length. Can get it for $139.

Then we love mixing patterns, and the Ivette Leopard Print Haircalf Strappy Sandals are perfect.

They’re just a timeless classic. Not to mention comfy for walking. They can be yours for $148.

The final touch is a Summer Straw Hat. Perfect for having fun in the sun. And only $49.50

And every woman needs a go-to bag. Vessel bags are perfect for traveling and a great carry on.

These everyday totes are perfect for any occasion.

  •  Dual handles
  • Microfiber lined front exterior zip pocket
  • Interior lining with zip pocket and keychain
  • Interior organizational slip pockets
  • Padded laptop sleeve
  • 22 different colors with 5 material choices in 5 different styles
  • Secure magnetic clasp
  • Structured silhouette for work and play

They range from $125-175

The cool thing is you’re shopping for a good cause with their “Buy a Bag, Give a Bag” program. With each bag purchased, Vessel gives a school backpack to a child in need, helping them get the education they deserve. Since this innovative program began, Vessel customers have helped provide over 13,000 backpacks for children in need!