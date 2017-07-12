× Police: Razor blades dangerously left on playground, shopping cart in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Residents are being asked to keep a sharp watch after razor blades were found dangerously placed at a children’s playgrounds and on a Target shopping cart in Huntsville, authorities said.

Police said utility knife razor blades were found on playground slides in Emancipation Park. Officers also report finding what appears to be razor blade scratch marks on the slides at Boettcher Mill Park. Since then, Huntsville officers have been visiting local childcare centers to check their playground equipment as well.

The second set of blades were found after a customer was injured at the Ravenwood Village shopping center. Officers are working with the store’s staff to try and find the person responsible. Investigators said no other tampered carts have been found and carts are being monitored to prevent future incidents.

Local retailers are being asked to check carts regular and police are contacting business to notify them of the incident, the Huntsville Police Department said in a release.

The police department encourages residents to report any suspicious behavior that may be related to the razor blade incidents.

“We are asking for the community’s assistance. Citizens have been instrumental in catching these kinds of vandals in the past,” said Police Chief Kevin Lunsford. “We are concerned about the safety of our residents.”

If you have information on these incidents, please contact Huntsville police at 936-291-5480 or 936-435-8001; the Walker County Dispatch at 936-435-8001 or Walker County CrimeStoppers at 936-294-9494.