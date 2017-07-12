Man wanted in string of department store robberies caught on surveillance video

HOUSTON–Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are searching for a man caught on surveillance video burglarizing a Sears department store.

According to police, the incident occurred Saturday, June 24, around 1:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Hwy. 6. A man can be seen on video surveillance cameras walking up to the front door with a small hatchet type of tool that he used to break the front door glass. The man is then seen using the same tool to break the glass jewelry counters where he took several high value jewelry items.

The man is then fled the scene from the broken front door and maybe to blame for several other burglaries in the Houston area, including Macy’s in the Galleria.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.