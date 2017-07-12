× Spice of Blythe: Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in every way this year!

DALLAS – Happy Birthday America! That’s right!

July 4th is here and we are super excited about it. You know, not only do I love the Independence of America, but I also love the food that comes with it.

That’s right, whether you want to stay inside in the air conditioning to keep cool or if you want to go outside and brave the heat on that hot grill, I’ve got lots of suggestions for you so that you can make this a fun, safe and happy 4th of July.

Let’s start with my own great uncle’s fried chicken recipe. Fried chicken is a great way to celebrate this season and stay inside and stay cool and it serves lots of people on a great budget.

What do you serve with that? What about your very own twice baked potato, maybe a little bit of pasta salad, or a little bit of spicy potato salad.

What if you are brave and you are willing to go outside and face that heat and that grill, gorgeous hotdogs, maybe a nice kielbasa, or a spicy sausage could make any holiday fabulous. Don’t forget the chips and who doesn’t love a good big pickle?

Finally don’t forget the desserts where it be cookies that you decorate as a family, brownies or maybe a good ol’ American Pie?

My Spice of Blythe: celebrate this country, celebrate its birth, and celebrate our independence, but also remember the beautiful colors of Red, White and Blue also stand for our diversity.

On this very special occasion, we come together to not only acknowledge each other’s difference but praise them. Happy Birthday, America!