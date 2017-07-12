VIDEO: Actor Shia LaBeouf goes on epic tirade against cops during arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNAH, GA -- Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf went on an epic rant after being arrested and charged with public intoxication.

"Why am I cussing?! Why am I cussing?!" LeBeouf shouted repeatedly inside the police station.

"You can put these -bleep- cuffs off my arms, or you'll be -bleep- and -bleep-," LeBeouf said.

"I have rights! I have rights, I'm an American!" LeBeouf said.

LeBeouf is on location filming a new movie, so maybe he was in character?

"You got me in my hotel, arrested me in my hotel, for doing what, sir?" LaBeouf asks during his arrest. "No, you've really got me cuffed pretty heavy!"

"The cuffs are too tight! The cuffs are too tight! The cuffs are too tight! Why am I cussing?" the star kept ranting.

Police also charged the former 'Transformers' star with disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Apparently, the whole ordeal started when LaBeouf refused to leave the area of a Wild Wings Cafe after officers approached him.

It was quite a public display.

"C'mon, man. You know better than that," a LaBeouf fan Mike Bando suggested. "You're old enough to know better. "

Another local, Sidney Wilkinson, agreed. "Guess you never really know with people nowadays."

At one point, the 31-year-old threatened the cops with 'I got more millionaire lawyers than you know what do with!"

Well, looks like his lawyers have their work cut out for 'em!