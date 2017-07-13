× Are dog parks dangerous? BARC animal shelter shares safety tips for you and your pooch

HOUSTON– Wind on the face, freedom from the leash and endless amounts of space to run and play. Sounds like a dog’s dream until your precious pooch is cornered and attacked by a bigger dog.

In May, a woman at a local dog park could only watch while a large canine attacked her little Yorkie,and in January 2015, a man shot and killed a Staffordshire terrier for growling at him and his wife.

Dog parks are supposed to be sanctuaries for man’s best friend, not a place to meet up with the playground bully.

This leaves us wondering if dog parks are as safe as they claim to be?

NewsFix reached out to the City of Houston animal shelter — BARC — for answers and they suggested taking these precautions before taking your pet to the park.

Make sure your dog has proper identification on its collar

Get your dog a city pet license

Microchip your dog

Understand your dog and look for signs of aggression

Keep animals and kids in sight

Be aware of your surroundings at all times