Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- We've all heard the phrase keeping up with the Jones's, but did you know that the phrase is from a comic strip?

According to wikipedia 'Keeping Up with the Joneses' was created by Arthur R. "Pop" Momand in 1913.

The strip ran until 1940 in The New York World and various other newspapers.

The strip depicts the social climbing McGinis family, who struggle to "keep up" with their neighbors, the Joneses.