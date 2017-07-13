Cocaine found in Cookie Monster doll

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities said he hid a large amount of cocaine inside a Cookie Monster doll.

Camus McNair was originally pulled over due to dark window tint and an obscured license plate. When McNair rolled down his window, the deputy said he could smell marijuana.

The deputy then searched the car, where he found Cookie Monster inside a backpack.

Inside Cookie Monster was more than 300 grams of cocaine.

McNair is charged with cocaine trafficking.