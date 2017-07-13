× Driver opens fire at Sugarland Town Center, police say

Sugar Land, Texas– The Sugar Land Police Department is searching for a shooter that opened fire at the Sugar Land Town Center Wednesday.

According to police, Around 11 p.m. a black sedan car pulled out a gun in the parking lot of the Town Center at First Colony Mall and started shooting into the air. Several witnesses heard the shots and ran for shelter.

The shooter drove away in an unknown direction.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story