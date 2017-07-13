Facial recognition used to ration toilet paper in China

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FUZHOU, China - Facial recognition technology is expected to take the future to new heights, but for now, it's earning a place in the bowels of society.

Bathrooms in China are being outfitted with toilet paper dispensers that use facial recognition to deter thieves.

Apparently, people in China like to help themselves to more than their fair share of toilet paper and take it home with them.

Officials call it an abuse of a public resource.

So now, people have to have their face scanned to get a two-foot section of toilet paper.

If they need more, they'll have to wait nine minutes before the machine will cooperate.

That should make it tough for the thieves to make a clean getaway.