Graphic video shows attack that killed 22-year-old Texas man in Greece

ZAKYNTHOS, GREECE -- Newly released video from Greece shows the brutal attack that killed Texas native, Bakari Henderson.

In the shocking security camera footage, you see the 22-year-old running for his life before he's savagely slammed onto a parked car.

A gang of people then jump him, punching and kicking non-stop, making it impossible for Henderson to fight back.

The only time the beating stopped is when the attackers realized he was unconscious.

A witness tries to pick him up but fails and leaves Henderson on the ground only to be picked up and take away by an ambulance.

The exact details on what set off this cruel crime are still unclear. Some say Henderson set two beers down on a table occupied by Serbians. Other reports say it all went down after Henderson tried to take a selfie with a waitress.

Currently, nine suspects are in custody; charged with intentional homicide, which according to Greek Media, has a maximum life sentence.

It seems fitting since Bakari Henderson has paid the highest price - losing his life.