Harris County students sharpen their skills at Summer Learning Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The Harris County Department of Education hosted 180 students from across the area for Summer Learning Day Thursday.

The event was part of the department's Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids, or CASE for Kids.

"We're making sure literacy and numeracy learning is happening in the summer, so we can prevent summer learning loss," said Lisa Caruthers, the director of CASE for Kids. 'We've got to get these kids active, engaged, give them fun things to do-make sure they're learning, but in fun, hands on activities."

The kids participated in space themed activities including a portable planetarium from the Houston Museum of Natural Science, a rocket launch and a mock space escape room challenge.

Students also teamed up to create "slime."