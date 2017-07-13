× Houston Happenings: July 13-16

HOUSTON — The weekend is almost upon us! That means it’s time to check out Houston Happenings.

Kemah Boardwalk and Pleasure Pier

The summertime fun won’t stop! Head over to the Kemah Boardwalk or the Pleasure Pier for their concert series.

Friday, David Joel takes the stage at the pier!

The music starts at 8 pm. Best part, its free!

That way you can save your money for the rides, games and snacks!

Camp Zoofari for Adults

Want to be a kid again? Are you jealous of all the fun kids get to have at camp? Well now it’s your turn to join in the fun! Whether you are dropping off your camper or looking for a new experience Camp Zoofari for adults is just for you!

That’s right!

The Houston Zoo has a camp for you adults! It all goes down tomorrow from 9 a.m. to midnight. Come and learn more about some of the larger animals in the jungle and interact with the zoo keepers.

Tickets start at $95.

JULYDOSCOPE 2017

Join Houston Cinema Arts Society’s 7th annual JULYDOSCOPE for a picnic perfect evening of music, poetry and film on at Discovery Green.

The space-inspired event will include trivia and giveaways.

Bring your own picnic basket or pick something up from a selection of food trucks.

The event takes off at 7 PM. Best part, its free.

1st Annual Bayou City Poetry Group Slam

Come check out some of Houston’s best underground talent at the Bayou City Poetry Slam at the Indigo, Midtown!

Houston has become home base for poets far and wide and the battle royal, group-style slam format is taking place here for the first time.

Prizes will be won and fun will be had by all!

The slamming starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets range from $5 to $10.