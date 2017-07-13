HPD: Fatal motorcycle crash ends with one dead and 3-year-old in hospital

HOUSTON–The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Wednesday.

According to police, a motorcycle rider was seen speeding northbound on Aldine Westfield around 8:30 p.m. when the motorcyclist ran a red light and slammed into the side of a car carrying two adults and two children.

The motorcycle made direct impact with the back passenger side door, where a 3-year-old girl was sitting. The cyclist died at the scene, the child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HPD and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to determine if alcohol was a factor.