Hugs and High Fives Road Trip Makes a Stop in Houston

HOUSTON-- David "Big Dave" Sylvester also known as the "Human High5" made a pit stop in Houston Thursday as part of his forty-eight state 'Hugs and High Fives tour.'

Sylvester is all about spreading the love by offering strangers hugs and high fives in exchange for a smile.

Sylvester's journey began in September of 2001 when he lost a friend in the 9/11 attacks.

Sylvester has hugged and high-fived thousands of people across the world all in efforts to show a positive gesture to anyone that will accept.

"When I see somebody smile after getting a hug or a high five I feel like I am apart of a kinetic chain of humanity. So when you see somebody giving away something just to see somebody smile, at the end of the day they're going to think that the world is not such a bad place", said Sylvester