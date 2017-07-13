Man stabbed to death outside Greenspoint convenience store, police say

HOUSTON–The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing in Greenspoint that left one man dead and another on the run Wednesday.

According to police, a fight broke out between two men in front of a convenience store in the 11000 block of Northwest Freeway at Aldine Bender around 12:30 a.m.

Witnesses said, one of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man an unknown number of times.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The killer fled on foot and got away.

HPD is investigating surveillance video from the convenience store in hopes of securing a description of the killer.