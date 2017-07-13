On 2-year anniversary of death, man who saw Sandra Bland with trooper says he regrets not intervening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLER COUNTY, TEXAS -- July 13th, 2017 is two years to the day since the death of Sandra Bland.

Events leading to her death started on University - a road that now bares her name, and a memorial, just down the road from Prairie View A&M University.

Bland was on her way to a start a new job and a new life at Prairie View A&M, returning to the campus where she had played in the band, and connected with students as an alumni.

“She loved to come back to the band, and talk to us about being in band; how it changed her life. She played trombone in the band and she was also a member of Tao Beta Sigma,” said Phillip Washington, a Prairie View A&M Student.

But her journey was interrupted when Texas DPS Trooper Brian Encinia pulled her over for failing to signal a lane change, and what followed made national news.

One student who was in the area that day and passed by the scene regrets not intervening.

Elijah Turner, Jr. was driving from work and says his vehicle was one of the vehicles that disappeared in the initial video released from the dashcam.

“My Chrysler was coming down the street at the time where three police cars were behind her vehicle. I honestly regret the fact that I didn't pull over into the PVG and watch. It probably would have been a different turnout if there were more eyes on the situation,” he said.

According to Waller County Sheriff's deputies, three days after her arrest, Bland refused breakfast in her cell. They claim she then she rigged a noose out of a plastic bag liner and hung her self.

At Prairie View A &M - that's not a narrative many believe.

“None of the students actually believe she put this on herself,” Turner said.

“I think we still should be aware of the things that are occurring with the different police departments,” urged Diamon Taylor.

“We want her to, you know, rest in peace. We want her family to be... to have justice, that's all we want,” explained Darwin Allen.

And while some try to move forward, they vow not to forget. They are not alone.

“I think it's a damn shame that we are two years down the road, and we're still asking the question, 'What happened to Sandra Bland?'" said Deric Muhammad, community activist with the Nation of Islam

And just last month, there was more salt in the wound for some as the perjury charge against Encinia was dropped.

Gone but not forgotten.....Sandra Bland may you rest in peace.