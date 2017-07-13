Pothole of the Day: South Kirkwood at South Glen Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- This week's Pothole of the Day is brought to you by Southwest Houston near Stafford, on the corner of South Kirkwood and South Glen road.

This pothole is so bad that drivers try to avoid the lane at all cost.

For some drivers in the area it's not all about the damage of the vehicle but also the hazards to your health.

"It can tear your shocks and mess up your tires, but forget about that. It can mess up your back. Your back is more important than your car," said Kenneth Abbs. "We need to get these potholes fixed. We spend too much money on our taxes to be riding on roads like this."