Teen killed during high speed car crash caused by older brother

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– A teen is dead after a high speed joy ride ended with a fatal crash Wednesday.

According to the Harris County Sheriffs Office, an 18-year-old and his 15-year-old brother was speeding southbound on Hwy 249 in a small Sedan around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses said the 18 year-old driver was driving recklessly when he lost control of the car.

The car spun out into the exit lane and slammed into a metal guard rail, peeling off the entire passengers side. The 15- year-old brother and passenger was badly mangled by the metal guard rail and died at the scene.

The driver was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where he was treated for minor bumps and bruises.

Further investigation revealed that the driver he was not intoxicated or impaired in any way.