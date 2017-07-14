Amelia Earhart photograph debunked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REPUBLIC OF THE MARSHALL ISLANDS-- It's one of the greatest mysteries of the 20th Century, what really happened to famed female aviator Amelia Earhart?

Well, everyone suddenly seems to have a theory on her disappearance and they all are speaking out this month.

It was 80 years ago this month that Earhart and her plane vanished over the Pacific Ocean as she was attempting to become the first female aviator to circle the globe.

Now suddenly, everyone wants to solve this mystery.

First, we told you about the special expedition of bone-sniffing dogs that left for a remote island near Fiji in late June.

They hope to find Amelia's remains on a tiny, desolate island where some believe the legendary aviator made it to and lived out her last days.

But not so fast!

Just last week, the History Channel released a photograph some claim proves that Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, were captured by the Japanese during World War II and died in captivity on the Marshall Islands.

Researchers claimed the photograph had been taken after Earhart and Noonan disappeared on July 2, 1937.

But now new evidence is blowing that theory out of the water!

A Japanese blogger disputes the recent claims about the photograph and presented evidence it was actually published in late 1935, two years before Amelia vanished.

"I thought was just a waste of time," WWII veteran Curtis Knutson said of the History Channel claim.

That's because this 100-year-old vet says he knows what really happened to Earhart.

"I still think that if somebody wants Amelia Earhart's plane, they should be able to find it in the harbor at Hollandia," Knutson declared. Knutson says he once passed through the port of Hollandia and spoke with a native who showed him a brown suitcase he claimed had belonged to Earhart.

The century-old vet in Wisconsin says Earhart tried to return to New Guinea, where she last took off from-- but she crashed into the harbor there and died as a Japanese Prisoner of War.

Now who knows what other theory will come out next?!

"This is one of the magical mysteries of the universe, like where'd the dinosaurs go, or where is Jimmy Hoffa?" blogger and researcher Matt Holly insisted while Skyping from his home in the Marshall Islands.

And until this legendary case is solved beyond a doubt, Earhart's mystery will live on in history!