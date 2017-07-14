× Dallas marine killed in Mississippi military plane crash

Dallas native Staff Sgt. Joshua Snowden was among the 16 men who were killed in Monday’s crash of a KC-130T in Mississippi.

Snowden was a “positive force” in the lives of everyone he met, his family tells CNN.

The family issued a statement summing up Snowden’s life and personality, calling him “a dedicated Marine, a steadfast friend, and an honorable man.”

“You always knew when Joshua entered a room, and you always knew when he left,” the family said. “He loved God, his country, his family, and his friends, his enthusiasm for Texas was unmatched.”

Snowden, 31, grew up in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported. The paper said he graduated from Highland Park High School in 2004. His mother and sister live in Dallas, the paper said.

He played lacrosse at Texas State University, the school said. He graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in communications, CNN affiliate KEYE reported.

Texas State and the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association mourned his death in tweets.

Our thoughts are with the family of #TXST alum Joshua Snowden and the rest of the victims of the tragedy in Mississippi. https://t.co/7CqZVxRJG1 — Texas State (@txst) July 12, 2017

Family members are proud of Snowden’s years with the Marines.

“We grieve for Joshua and for the fifteen others who leave behind enormous voids in the hearts of their loved ones. To borrow the words of one of his friends, ‘heaven has gained one hell of an angel.’ “