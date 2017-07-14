Deshaun Watson on Texans playbook and giving back to young football players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIENDSWOOD-- Deshaun Watson said he's picking up the Texans offense quicker than he expected. Still, the rookie quarterback isn't expected to be the starting quarterback when the Texans open training camp in less than two weeks.

Watson said he's got faith in the plan head coach Bill O'Brien has for him.

"Coach O.B. knows a lot of football, he's been with the greats," Watson said. "He knows how everything is operated. He knows when the perfect time is gonna be. He knows when it's right and when it's wrong, I'm the rookie and I really don't know any better. I'm just going with the flow, learning from the vets, learning from the coaching staff. Whenever he calls my name, I'll make sure I'm prepared and will go out there and perform."

Watson met with the media at DICK'S Sporting Goods at Baybrook Mall to surprise kids from the Southeast Falcons Football Association with a shopping spree.

"Some kids are looking for cleats, some kids are looking for gloves and visors, so each kid is different. It's fun to pick their brains and see what they like. When I was young, I didn't have opportunities like this. My mom had to scratch and claw everyday to let me have the opportunity to play football. So, this is a blessing for these kids to enjoy and create memories."

Each of the 15 children were given $150 to spend at the store.