Dog Days of Summer is here at Barc Houston

HOUSTON-- The "dog days of summer" are officially here!

Barc Houston and Houston's Huts for Mutts is promoting "Foster Sleepover" with your favorite four-legged friend.

The fun sleepover is all about showing some love and getting adopted.

Animal lovers can take a dog or cat home for some tender loving care away from the shelter and other animals for 24 hours.

The event is happening because of capacity issues at the facility. Barc is only able to house 550 animals and currently they have more than 700 on hand.

"We are well over capacity and we do not expect that to reduce anytime soon. We are taking in over 100 animals every single day," said Ashtyn Rivet, deputy assistant director, Barc Houston.

Barc went to Twitter for help with a post that read "Urgent! Our Shelters is Bursting at the Seams."

Houstonians answered the call and jumped at the chance to foster and adopt some of the lonely pets.

In addition to the Foster Sleepover, Barc is offering 20 dollar pet adoptions through Sunday and various promotions throughout the summer.

Pick up a new pal while you can!