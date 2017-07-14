Flix Fix: War for the Planet of the Apes, Wish Upon, Maudie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- War for the Planet of the Apes rounds out the trilogy that began with ‘Rise’ and ‘Dawn’, does this trilogy end on a high note? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest summer blockbuster plus new horror movie Wish Upon about a dangerous Chinese Wishing Pot. Also new in theaters this week, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins stars in Maudie, a true story about a Canadian folk painter riddled with arthritis and a crooked spine who refused to let life get her down. Her extraordinary performance is one of the year’s best, alongside Ethan Hawke, whose never been better. Find out why Maudie is the first must see movie of 2017 on this week’s episode of Flix Fix.