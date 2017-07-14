× Former HISD elementary school teacher sentenced to 15 years for abusing 8-year-old student

HOUSTON — A former Houston Independent School District elementary teacher was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing his 8-year-old student, Harris County prosecutors said Friday.

Miguel Angel Yepez, 41, was convicted of indecency with a child following a three-day trial.

“The jury spoke loud and clear,” Assistant District Attorney Ashley Guice said. “This is a horribly sad example of betrayal by someone entrusted with protecting our children.”

The girl was in Yepez’s second-grade class at Harvard Elementary School during the 2010 to 2011 school year when the incident occurred.

During the trial, which ended Thursday, she testified against Yepez, as did her mother, who said through tears that she felt she had served her daughter to Yepez on a “silver platter.”

The mother recalled that she had asked Yepez to watch over her daughter, who was vulnerable as the family weathered a divorce.

Another of Yepez’s victims, now an adult and mother herself, also testified. She said that Yepez abused her back in 2002, but that at that time, she’d feared telling anyone.

“Though this took time, justice has been served,” said JoAnne Musick, chief of sex crimes for the district attorney’s office. “Those who violate the most sacred trust of our community — caring for our children — will be prosecuted and punished accordingly.”