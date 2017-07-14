K-9 assisted traffic stop in Montgomery County leads to discovery of 748 grams of Xanax

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Two men were busted with more than 700 grams of Xanax after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Montgomery County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.

On Tuesday, a Pct. 4 deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 59 in New Caney, TX. Upon approaching the vehicle, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana.

Two men were asked to exit the vehicle, which they complied, and both said no illegal subtstances were in the vehicle. A search proved otherwise

The deputy began in investigation and, as a precaution, deployed K9 Dino on the vehicle. K9 Dino did give a positive alert for drugs.

The deputy began to search the vehicle, and when he opened the hood, he saw a clear plastic bag of pills in the front grill area of the vehicle. Removal of the baggie was not possible without removing the plastic shielding installed by the car manufacturer, so the vehicle was hauled to the Pct. 4 office.

There, the deputy removed the plastic shielding and discovered several other bags containing pills.

In all, the deputy located over 748 grams of Xanax.

The suspects, Mekal Williams, 24, and Devante Thomas, 24, were both charged with first degree felonies for manufacturer/delivery of a controlled substance.