× Man finally sentenced after nine year child sexual assault court battle

GALVESTON – After 9 years of court hearings and investigation Ivan Brandy Martinez, 24, is finally behind bars for the aggravated sexual assault and indecency with a child by sexual contact.

According to police In October of 2015, a parent contacted police and reported finding a handwritten letter in the victim’s room that read the victim needed God’s help to tell someone about Martinez. The parent discussed the letter with the victim who said the letter had been written about a year prior. The victim explained that Martinez had sexually assaulted her multiple times by touching her private areas and other sexual acts.

After further investigation police determined that the assaults occurred between 2008 and 2012 when the victim would have been in elementary school and Martinez was still a juvenile.

Martinez pled guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 12 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Martinez will have to serve at least one-half of his sentence before being eligible for parole and will be required to register as a sex offender until the 10th anniversary following the completion of his sentence.