Man sentenced to 99 years for 2016 crime spree

GALVESTON– A man has been sentenced to 99 years after carrying out a string of armed robberies throughout Galveston and Texas City.

Leslie Demond Williams, 28, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

According to police, the crime spree begin on December 9 of 2016 around 9:56 p.m. when an armed robbery call was received from a Chevron gas station. During the robbery Williams displayed a handgun and took money from the cash register and a cabinet before fleeing the scene with a getaway driver.

At 11:27 p.m. another robbery was reported at the Lucky Way Food Store on Cove View Blvd in Galveston, TX. Williams entered the store demanding money and the key to the safe, while his lookout stood at the door. Williams took the money out of the cash register and the clerk’s wallet before making his last stop of the night at a Valero in San Luis Pass. The clerk at the Valero told police that Williams and another man entered the store around 11:54 p.m. with a gun and took money from the register, a store safe and his wallet.

Shortly after the Valero robbery, Patrol Officers attempted to pull over a 4-door sedan that matched the description of the getaway car in the Galveston robbery.

The driver kept going leading officers on a high speed chase.

Williams jumped out of the moving vehicle leading officers on a foot chase. His getaway driver Chazz Wigrys continued in the car before being blocked off by officers in a nearby subdivision and arrested.

A black mask, gray bag full of money and a .357 pistol with a detachable magazine loaded with four hollow point bullets were found within several feet of where Williams was apprehended. Williams was jailed and given a 15 to 99 year sentence or life in prison because of a felony enhancement for a 2006 conviction for Aggravated Robbery in Harris County.

Williams trial began Monday, July 10. and ended Thursday with a 99 years maximum sentence. Williams will have to serve at least 30 years of his sentence before being eligible for parole.