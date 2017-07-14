HOUSTON -- Rise and shine! Before you head out the door, Meera Nandlal has all the news you need to know along with a look at your forecast.
Meera’s Morning Mini-Dose
-
Closing Comments: Kathy Griffin
-
New dating app helps you find celebrity lookalikes— and cheaters!
-
Sex with Stefani: Lingerie could heat things up in the bedroom
-
It’s STILL not too late to lower your tax bill
-
Simon Says: When it comes to hackers and who can get to your money, this should freak you out.
-
-
Monday Motivation: Walk this “weight”
-
Houston Press Best of Houston®: Best new way to get around the city
-
Today is tax day. Here’s what you need to know
-
Crash Course: How Houston’s ‘motorist bill of rights’ could save you time, money — and your life!
-
Are you smarter than the average person? Here’s how to find out!
-
-
May the Fourth Be With You: Get your discounted “Star Wars” tattoos
-
Closing Comments: Are you a winner?
-
Closing Comments: National cheat day