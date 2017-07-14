× Police release sketch of man wanted in shooting of 1-year-old in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police released a composite sketch Friday of a man wanted in the shooting of an infant in southwest Houston in May.

On May 22, a woman and her 1-year-old son were traveling southbound in the 8600 block of Mullins Drive, from Beechnut, around 5:30 p.m. when they passed a dark-colored or black SUV traveling northbound. As they passed the SUV, shots were fired from inside the vehicle.

The child was struck in both legs by the gunfire. The mother, who was not injured, did not realize her child had been hurt until they reached home.

The one-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is described only as a male in his 20s and about 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Investigators released surveillance video of the two suspect vehicles on June 5.

The involved vehicles are described as a gray Nissan Maxima, with left front end damage, and a black Nissan Versa. The Nissan Maxima is believed to have been pursued by the Versa. Seconds later, the shots were fired.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.