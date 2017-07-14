Researchers in Galveston reveal new vaccine to protect fetuses from Zika virus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas-- A group of Texas scientists finally developed a vaccine to stop the dreaded Zika virus in its tracks.

Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston said they have created a vaccine which protects an unborn fetus from Zika infection and related birth defects.

The UTMB findings have now been published in the Medical Journal, Cell.

Researchers said they tested the new Zika vaccine by immunizing female mice and infecting them with the virus.

When the mice later got pregnant, the study found the mothers did not transmit the virus to their offspring or show signs of the virus in their bodies.

This breakthrough is the first time a vaccine has shown an ability to protect a fetus from Zika transmission.

The primary birth defect associated with Zika is microcephaly, which causes infected babies to be born with an undersized head, leading to learning disabilities and even possible seizures.

Scientists hope to continue their research eventually on humans so that a working vaccine might be developed soon bringing peace of mind to moms-to-be all over the world.