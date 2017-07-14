× Woman, 22, second to be charged in murder of 79-year-old Hedwig Village woman

HOUSTON — A second person has been arrested in the murder of Janeil Bernard, a 79-year-old woman who was killed at her Hedwig Village home.

Timesha Wilson, 22, has been charged with capital murder.

Another suspect, Michael Glen Susberry, was also charged in Bernard’s murder. Susberry is the son of Bernard’s former housekeeper, who found her lifeless body on July 3.

“It was a very brutal murder. It appeared to me to be a combination of beating and stabbing,” said Sgt. Marvin Collins of the Hedwig Police Department.

Hedwig police said parts of the home were ransacked, as if Bernard’s murderer didn’t spend much time at the home and left expensive electronics behind.

Bernard’s missing red Cadillac was found near Highway 288 and Almeda Genoa days after she was killed.

Hedwig Village is a town known for being safe. The community was shaken after learning of the horrific murder.

“I don’t think we’ve had an active homicide here since the 1990’s,” explained Sgt. Collins.