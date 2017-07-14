Start your engines! Maggie speeds off to Formula Racing Center & has a deal for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Start your engines! CW39's Maggie Flecknoe is out on another adventure. This time she sped on over to Formula Racing Center off of FM 1960 for some fun! Check her out racing go karts, playing Bazooka Blast, and enjoying some delicious food catered from Gringo's Mexican Kitchen.

And she wants you to have some fun too! Formula Racing Center is offering $15 racing for all of Maggie's viewers the rest of July. All you have to say is you watch Maggie every weekday morning on CW39's morning dose.. Trust us, this is priceless entertainment for the entire family!

Watch Maggie weekday mornings from 5-8am on CW39's morning dose..