WATCH LIVE: Houston Rockets to introduce newest member nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul

Houston Rockets to introduce newest member nine-time All-Star guard Chris Paul

HOUSTON—The Houston Rockets welcomed Chris Paul to Houston during a press conference Friday.

Paul was acquired via trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander, General Manager, Daryl Morey and Rockets Head Coach, Mike D’Antoni will be present at the press conference to answer questions from the media and select fans.

“I’m a basketball junkie there hasn’t been a day that hasn’t went by where James Harden and i didn’t talk.” said Paul. “We expect a lot out of each other. What they have been able to do hear and the way they play I think I can incorporate myself here and do something great.