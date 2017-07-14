WATCH LIVE: Officer wounded in February shootout to Receive 100 Club Donation

HOUSTON– Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo will join members of the Houston Police Officers’ Union and The 100 Club as they unveil a special donation to the family of HPD Officer Ronny Cortez, Friday.

Crime Stoppers and The 100 Club originally offered $20,000 to track the man responsible for the shooting, which occurred in February.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers with the Houston Police Department were responding to a burglary in progress call shortly after 11 a.m. at a home in the 8700 block of Sterlingame Street near Wrenthrope.

A resident told officers that his backyard shed was suspiciously open, and HPD Officer Ronny Cortez, who lived just a few doors down from the home, Officer Jose Munoz and others went to investigate.

“There was a storage shed where a door was a ajar– and the resident wisely advised us that was suspicious,” Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a press conference. “Two officers actually jumped the fence, and went into that backyard when a male Hispanic suspect opened the door, came out and opened fire on our officers.”

Cortez, 49, was shot in the stomach and back, and Munoz, 34, was shot in the leg and foot.

“They didn’t cower. They didn’t run away. They stayed in the fight,” Acevedo said about the brave officers.

Officers returned fire, hitting one of the suspects, who died at the scene.

Cortez, a 24-year veteran of the force, was taken to Memorial Hermann Trauma Center in critical condition with a bullet lodged near his spine. Munoz, a 10-year veteran, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

The other suspect got away.

An extensive manhunt was immediately launched in the Glenshire neighborhood.

Jeff Perry lives in the neighborhood. He said he and several others heard multiple gunshots near Shelwick Drive before being told to go inside. Moments later, other officers and SWAT crews arrived.

“It was like directly down the street from me,” Perry said. “They got K-9 dogs, all types of officers and other officer enforcement. They’ve got helmets and such, and automatic rifles.”

While speaking on the phone with NewsFix, an officer approached Perry and told him they were going to start knocking on doors. Officers also instructed residents to take their pets inside their homes.

Other residents talked about the ordeal.

“It’s crazy. I never thought that I’d wake up to this in my neighborhood,” one resident said.

“I mean, it was hectic!” another resident, Craig Davis, remarked. “It was real hectic. Everybody everywhere, police is all over.”

“There was a lot of shooting going on between some officers and some people out there, and that some officers did get hit,” Tancey Rogers told reporters on the scene.

A shelter-in-place alert was issued for at least 1,800 homes in the southwest Houston area and three nearby schools — Valley West Elementary School, Gross Elementary School and Welch Middle School — were placed on lockdown. The lockdown was later lifted after the search turned up empty.

Despite his injury, Cortez’s brother said the officer is keeping his attitude upbeat.

“He’s been in extremely good spirits considering he’s been shot multiple times. His first words to me were, ‘Well, at least I get to build up my upper body now,” Danny Cortez said.

Jose Munoz’s wife described the moment she heard the news.

“It’s a call that no one is ready for,” Jasmine Munoz said. “You know that it might happen, but you don’t expect it. We’re in good hands for sure. And we thank everybody, they’ve been amazing.”

She said they are pulling their strength from within.

“Faith is everything. If you don’t have faith, you don’t have a spirit,” Jasmine Munoz said. “I just wanted to see him. We’re OK. And that’s OK.”

Houston City Council shared its condolences, sending out the following message to be shared across social media.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo sent a message via Twitter, urging residents to shelter in place and outsiders to avoid the area.

One suspect is outstanding please shelter in place if you're residing in the area & avoid the area if you don't. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 28, 2017

The shelter in place included the following area:

The suspect police are searching for was wearing all-black clothing, and a blue bandana. A reward has been offered for his capture.