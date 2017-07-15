× Bellaire police: Man faces several charges after leading police on chase

HOUSTON – A man faces several charges after leading Bellaire police on a chase Saturday morning.

Authorities said the chase started around 2 a.m. on Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet when an officer attempted to pull over a driver who was allegedly driving unsafely, but the driver refused to stop.

Police followed the driver inbound onto 59 Southwest Freeway from I-610, and then made a U-turn to go outbound on 59, and then to Bissonnet where he stopped.

Authorities said after refusing to get out of the vehicle, the driver eventually gave up and was taken into custody. He was found to be intoxicated and is expected to face several charges.