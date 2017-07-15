× Drivers transported to hospital by Life Flight after major collision, HCSO says

HIGHLANDS, Texas – Two drivers were transported to the hospital by Life Flight helicopters after a Friday night wreck in the Highlands, according to Harris County deputies.

Authorities said around 9:45 p.m., a PT Cruiser traveling east on Fig Orchard was t-boned by a Ford Explorer after the driver of the PT Cruiser failed to yield and pulled out in front of the Explorer.

Deputies said the driver of the PT Cruiser was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman driving the Explorer sustained minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital by Life Flight as a precaution.

According to HCSO, the area where the accident occurred is very dark and unlit, which may have played a role in the collision.

The accident is still under investigation.