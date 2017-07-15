× HPD searching for suspects who burglarized west Houston home

HOUSTON – Police are investigating the burglary of a family’s townhouse in west Houston on Friday night.

Authorities said a family was returning to their home at the 5900 block of Woodway around 10:30 p.m. when they were surprised by two men wearing ski masks inside their home.

One of the two armed suspects shot at the family before fleeing the scene, according to HPD. The mother was struck in the foot and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Although it was confirmed a Play Station gaming system was taken, police are unsure if anything else is missing.

The suspects have yet to be found.