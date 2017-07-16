× HPD chase ends with two dead in fiery crash in NE Houston

HOUSTON – Two men were killed in a fiery car crash after the driver led police on a high-speed chase in northeast Houston Sunday morning.

According to HPD, around 1 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a pick-up truck for traffic violations at I-45 and Crosstimbers, but the driver refused to stop.

Officials said the officer chased the driver from I-45 southbound to eastbound on the North Loop before the driver took the exit ramp for the feeder road. The suspect lost control of the vehicle at a curve and slammed into a concrete pillar.

The pick-up truck burst into flames while the driver and another man were still inside. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“We’re praying for the officer, and we’re praying for the suspects’ families as well,” Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.

“We wish people didn’t run, and do we know why (the) suspects were running tonight—we don’t know. The investigation will entail, and hopefully we can get some more information…”

HPD psychiatric services were on the scene to assist with the officer involved.