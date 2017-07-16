× HPD investigates fatal shooting of man in Alief area

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the homicide of a man in Alief Sunday morning.

Authorities said the fatal shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the roadway of Riptide and Beechnut. When police arrived to the scene, they found the victim laying in the street.

During the process of cleaning the scene, police said a responding ambulance was struck by a car. Both the ambulance and car had to be towed on flatbeds.

HPD don’t have many clues but are hoping a nearby air conditioning repair business having surveillance cameras will provide some answers, but they are unsure if they captured what went down.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.