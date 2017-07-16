× HPD: Shooting outside of bar leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured outside of a bar in southwest Houston.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 10200 block of Club Creek after an altercation involving multiple men broke out.

According to HPD, shots rang out in the parking lot and two men were struck. One of the victims died at the scene, and the other victim was transported to the hospital where he had to be taken into surgery.

Police don’t know of any suspects at this time, and the incident is remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are asked to call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.