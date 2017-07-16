× Texans rookie D’Onta Foreman arrested on marijuana and gun charges

AUSTIN, TX – Texans rookie running back D’Onta Foreman is used to busting tackles on the football field, but now he’s been busted off the field. Instead of taking handoffs, it was Foreman in handcuffs, taken into custody for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Foreman was arrested on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin early Sunday morning. Campus police say someone reported the smell of marijuana coming from three cars parked near a residence hall. Police arrived to found Foreman, and six other men in the vehicles. All seven of them were cited for possession, but because Foreman had a gun he was booked into the Travis County Jail on an additional charge, while the others were released.

Foreman’s attorney says Foreman didn’t use or possess marijuana in the incident. He claims it was one of the other men who had the marijuana. When it comes to the gun, the attorney says Foreman told police about it before they performed a search of his car. Foreman’s attorney claims the gun is legally registered and was properly secured in his vehicle.

The Texans released this statement on Twitter about the incident.

The Texans are aware of a situation involving D'Onta Foreman. We are gathering additional information and will have no further comment. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) July 16, 2017

Foreman won the Doak Walker award as the nation’s top running back in 2017. He was drafted by the Texans in the third round of the NFL draft and was expected to compete for the backup running back position. However, after his arrest, all of that may just go up in smoke.