Gunman opens fire outside Clear Lake night club

Clear Lake, Texas– The Clear Lake Police Department is searching for a man who opened fire at a Clear Lake sports bar Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Scranton. Witnesses said the fight broke out inside the bar and continued outside. One of the men grabbed a rifle and fired several shots into the window of a truck.

A man inside the truck was struck in the head and taken to the hospital by a family member. A description of the shooter has not been released at this time.