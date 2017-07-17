Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- He became Houston's top cop on Nov. 30, 2016, and since then, he's been immersed in city budget battles and the state's looming Sanctuary Cities laws. NewsFix wanted to get an inside look of "A Day in the Life" of Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

We played our role as being a virtual "fly on the wall" as we watched Acevedo settle into HPD Headquarters surrounded by various reminders of early stages of his career. Move over Erik Estrada, Acevedo was once a member of the Los Angeles Highway Patrol!

Albeit no-nonsense, Acevedo is highly-regarded as a "media friendly" chief. A "Mr. Happy" cup on his desk gave us a glimpse into his gentle persona.

"Think happy, be happy," he said.

Don't let all that happiness fool you, Acevedo is no stranger to hard work.

His 30 years of law enforcement experience began as a field patrol officer in East Los Angeles. In Austin, he oversaw a department with more than 2,400 sworn officers and support personnel, and a $370 million annual budget. He joined the department at a time when relations with minorities were strained due to questionable police shootings. He has been credited for a commitment to police legitimacy, accountability and community policing and engagement. His accomplishments include creating a special investigative unit to criminally investigate officer involved shootings and a new disciplinary matrix.

Acevedo holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of La Verne, is a graduate of the FBI’s National Executive Institute and speaks fluent Spanish.

In Houston, Acevedo has been vocal about cleaning up the city's crime by any means necessary. His days are filled with meetings with fellow officers on preparedness and keeping the citizens safe and, when it comes to the fourth largest city in the world, there is always breaking major news. He's had more than his fair share of drug seizures, and we got a look at a huge stash of marijuana that was found while we were tagging along.

He's accomplished, tough and smart, and since coming to lead the group of brave men and women protecting and serving in Houston, it is clear that Acevedo is dedicated to the people and NewsFix could not miss a chance to go behind-the-scenes with him as we document the most unique jobs in Houston!

Thanks chief. Keep up the great work!