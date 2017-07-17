× Police capture Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang fugitive near Arlington

AUSTIN, Texas –Thanks to the Texas Department of Public Safety one of Texas 10 most wanted fugitives was captured Thursday.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisted in the arrest of Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member Briggs Clinton Lawhon, 57. Lawhon’s been on the run since December 2015 for parole violation and theft.

Lawhon was arrested at a location in Angleton after deputies received an anonymous tip.

So far to date, 17 of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives have been captured in 2017. This includes eight sex offenders, nine gang members.

According to crime stoppers, $48,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that resulted in arrests.