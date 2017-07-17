× Teen fatally shot in north Houston shortly after celebrating his 14th birthday

HOUSTON — Friends and family members are mourning the loss of a teen who was killed in north Houston shortly after celebrating his 14th birthday.

According to Houston police, the boy was in an alley in the 200 block of Casa Grande around 2 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen. Family members loaded the injured teen into a vehicle and were attempting to transport the boy to a hospital when they saw HPD officers in the 100 block of Goodson and flagged them down.

The officers called paramedics and the teen was rushed to Memorial Hermann Woodlands, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation, but police say robbery is a possible motive.

“At about the same time as the original shooting, we got a robbery call just down the street,” said Lt. Larry Crowson, HPD. “We’re not sure if they are related at this time, however, they did take place fairly closely together. There is some indication that some of the descriptions match, so that will be something that the investigators will follow up on.”