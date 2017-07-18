Are super heroes saving the day for Hollywood?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - The Hollywood Movie Industry needs super heroes in the worst way possible.

So far this year, Hollywood has hauled in about $6 Billion at the box office.

That's not too shabby, but for Tinseltown things have taken a downward turn since the summer movie season kicked in.

For the second summer in a row box office receipts are down across the board, except for superhero movies.

Yep, comic book flicks like 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and 'Wonder Woman' are truly saving the day for Hollywood movie studios.

Yet, even with the comic book craze 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' was knocked out of first place at the box office over the weekend.

Seems as if Netflix and Redbox has taken over.

Hollywood needs to get really creative and in a hurry.